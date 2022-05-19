Watch
General contractor, architect selected to complete redevelopment of Glendale city hall complex

City of Glendale documents
The city of Glendale recently hired an architect and general contracting firm to lead the revitalization of its downtown campus. A preliminary rendering from December 2021 shows an example of what the city is envisioning for the site.
Phoenix-based Holly Street Studio and Tempe-based Okland Construction Co. Inc. were recently tapped to lead the redevelopment of the city hall complex in Glendale, a growing city known for its sports and entertainment district and industrial corridor.

Overall, the $70 million project comprises the revitalization of downtown Glendale's six-story, 90,000-square-foot city hall campus, which was built in the 1980s and has seen few upgrades since, the adjacent amphitheater and parking structure and Murphy Park.

The two firms were selected after the city reviewed qualifications and proposals from six construction and design firms and narrowed the choice down to a final three.

The revitalization, according to the city of Glendale, will turn the downtown campus into a "one-stop-shop" for all community services, create a state-of-the-art workplace environment and reinvent and reflect the existing building facades.

