Fry’s, Sprouts, Aldi increase market share in Phoenix; Walmart loses ground

Fry’s Food Stores continues to dominate the Valley's grocery market.

Fry's added to its control of the Phoenix grocery market in the past year, not only by seeing the largest sales number out of all the chains operating here, but also growing its market share by more than two percentage points, according to the 2024 market share study from sales tracking firm Chain Store Guide.

Chain Store Guide determines market share by looking at each company's presence in the market and annual sales. The newly published data reflects total 2023 sales through Dec. 31.

Fry’s, which is owned by Cincinnati-based Kroger Co., has long been the largest grocery operating in the Valley. It has 93 stores in the metro Phoenix area with more on the way, such as the new 123,000-square-foot store opening in Queen Creek in May.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.