Fry’s sets opening date for new north Phoenix store

North Phoenix Fry's set to open on October 5
Heidi Donat (aka StellarD)
Posted at 8:39 AM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 11:39:49-04

PHOENIX — Fry’s Food Stores announced it will open a new store in north Phoenix on Oct. 5.

The new 109,224 square-foot location will be located at 26300 N. Norterra Parkway in Phoenix – near the corner of Jomax Road and Norterra Parkway.

The latest Fry’s store will include amenities such as a pharmacy, 18-pump fuel station, Chompie’s sandwich shop, a sushi station, Starbucks, Murray’s Cheese Shop and an extensive wine department.

The new store is part of a retail center being developed by Phoenix-based Red Development. Fry’s is the anchor of the center and it will also include a Super Star Car Wash, McDonald’s, Chick-Fil-A and Someburros.

