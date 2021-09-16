Fry's parent company Kroger changes its mask policy

Kroger Co. — which operates Fry's Food Stores in Arizona — has changed its mask policy for employees, taking a step back to the policy it used several months ago.

Cincinnati-based Kroger, the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets, updated its mask policy across the company last week to require all employees and contractors to wear masks while in Kroger’s stores, offices and other facilities. The policy applies to all employees, whether they’re vaccinated or not.

Fry's is one of Arizona's largest employers, with more than 20,000 employees in the state, according to Business Journal research.

The policy has changed from Kroger’s policy through the summer that only required non-vaccinated employees to wear masks.

The new policy doesn’t require customers to wear masks. Instead, Kroger said “we continue to strongly encourage customers to wear masks to protect themselves and others, and to curb the spread of Covid-19,” according to a Kroger spokesperson.

