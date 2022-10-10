Fry's-led shopping center gets approval from Gilbert Planning Commission

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert's Planning Commission gave unanimous approval for the new Morrison Ranch Commercial Center on the eastern side of town.

The center is owned and will be anchored by Fry's Food Stores. The 125,000-square-foot grocery store will be accompanied by a fueling station, 17,000 square feet of retail space attached to the Fry's, and five pad sites detached from the grocery store. In total, 765 parking spaces are planned for the center. At 43,560 square feet per acre, the Morrison Ranch Commercial Center amounts to more than 920,000 square feet of land.

The commission gave approval on October 5 to the proposed center that will be located at the northwest corner of Elliot and Power roads in the Morrison Ranch community of Gilbert. The project first appeared in the Gilbert Planning Commission agenda in September but the discussion was pushed ahead to this week.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.