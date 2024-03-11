Watch Now
Fry's-led Morrison Ranch Commercial Center in Gilbert looks to open by end of 2024

The 20-acre site is on the northwest corner of Power and Elliot roads
Posted at 8:53 AM, Mar 11, 2024
GILBERT, AZ — Vertical construction is well underway on a new shopping center in Gilbert.

The more than 20-acre site on the northwest corner of Power and Elliot roads will soon be home to a Fry's Food Stores location. The major grocer confirmed to the Phoenix Business Journal on March 8 that it looks to be open toward the end of the year.

"We are thrilled to continue to grow in Arizona, opening a new store in Gilbert and are hopeful to have it open by the close of 2024," said Pam Giannonatti, corporate affairs manager of Fry's Food Stores, in a statement.

The shopping center, dubbed Morrison Ranch Commercial Center, is being developed by Barclay Group — a real estate firm that has headquarters both in Phoenix and Tampa, Florida. The ownership of the land is split between Fred Meyer Stores Inc. — a subsidiary of grocery giant Kroger Co. and Barclay Group, according to the Maricopa County Assessor's Office.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

