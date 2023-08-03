Fry's-anchored shopping center gets approval from Gilbert Town Council

Gilbert Town Council has approved the final plat that will be occupied by a new shopping center.
Morrison Ranch Commercial Center, a shopping center planned for the northwest corner of Power and Elliot roads, will be anchored by a more than 120,000-square-foot Fry's Food Stores location. In total, the Morrison Ranch Commercial Center will have 167,166 square feet of retail space on a 23.3-acre site that is owned by Fred Meyer Stores Inc., which is a subsidiary of grocery giant Kroger Co.
Gilbert Town Council unanimously approved the final plat through the consent agenda at its Tuesday meeting, which did not require discussion before the vote.