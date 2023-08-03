Fry's-anchored shopping center gets approval from Gilbert Town Council

Gilbert Town Council has approved the final plat that will be occupied by a new shopping center.

Morrison Ranch Commercial Center, a shopping center planned for the northwest corner of Power and Elliot roads, will be anchored by a more than 120,000-square-foot Fry's Food Stores location. In total, the Morrison Ranch Commercial Center will have 167,166 square feet of retail space on a 23.3-acre site that is owned by Fred Meyer Stores Inc., which is a subsidiary of grocery giant Kroger Co.

Gilbert Town Council unanimously approved the final plat through the consent agenda at its Tuesday meeting, which did not require discussion before the vote.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.