Frontier Airlines plans to build base for pilots, flight attendants at Sky Harbor

Citing demand from its own employees, low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines said Tuesday that it will open a new crew base at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport later this year.

The Denver-based airline, known formally as Frontier Group Holdings Inc., said the facility will allow up to 180 pilots and 275 flight attendants to be based at Sky Harbor, and more growth could come later.

The new base is expected to open in November.

Phoenix will become Frontier’s eighth base for pilots and its ninth for flight attendants. The airline’s CEO, Barry Biffle, said its addition increases flexibility and career-growth opportunities for employees.

“Phoenix is a highly desirable place to live and our crew have been asking for a base at PHX for some time,” Biffle said in a statement.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.