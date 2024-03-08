Watch Now
Freight terminal gets final nod of approval from West Valley city

Old Dominion Freight Line via city of Buckeye documents
Old Dominion Freight Line is expanding with a new facility in the far west part of metro Phoenix.<br/><br/>
Posted at 8:36 AM, Mar 08, 2024
The city of Buckeye gave the final approval needed for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.'s new interstate motor freight terminal on March 5.

The North Carolina-based less-than-truckload company has received the rezoning required to build a new facility with at least 200 dock doors and substantial parking for trucks and employees.

The project is expected to create 300 to 350 jobs with average annual salaries of $80,000, according to the company. The terminal will be used to transfer products between trucks.

Buckeye City Council unanimously approved a general plan amendment and rezoning to designate about 160 acres near Johnson and Yuma roads near Interstate 10 for employment uses.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

