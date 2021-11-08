Frank Lloyd Wright 'Circular Sun House' in Phoenix waiting for a buyer

PHOENIX — A Phoenix home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright before he died in 1959 is on the market for $7.95 million.

Called the Circular Sun House, the home at 6836 N. 36th St. was built in 1967 and is known as the Norman Lykes House. It is one of only 14 circular homes by the master architect.

The home has been on the market for about a year, but Deanna Peters, realtor with HomeSmart and listing agent for the property, has some ideas on how to get it to sell.

The 3,095-square-foot home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, but doesn't have a garage because Wright wasn't a fan, saying garages would just attract clutter, Peters said.

"We're now at a point that whoever buys the house, they're going to want a garage," Peters said. "Anybody who buys this house is going to have expensive cars and will want to have a nice place to put the cars. It's going to be a necessity for this particular property."

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.

