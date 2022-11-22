Fox Restaurant Concepts inks partnership with Suns star Deandre Ayton — and his mom

PHOENIX — Fox Restaurant Concepts and Helping Hands for Single Moms have teamed up with Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton and his family to unite fans over some tasty food.

Ayton’s mother, Andrea Ayton, is a skilled chef from Jamaica who is passionate about bringing people together through her cooking. Earlier this year, Andrea came up with the idea to support a local Arizona charity through her cooking.

Foodies around Arizona can now travel to The Henry, the well-known business meeting eatery near the Sun's practice facility on Camelback Road, to try Andrea’s Caribbean Sea Bass, featuring jerk-spiced rice, sofrito, pigeon peas, coconut lime slaw, and mango preserve. The dish is also available at all Culinary Dropout locations in the Valley.

