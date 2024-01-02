Fourth phase of 1,150-acre master-planned community opens in West Valley

Brookfield Residential has opened the fourth phase of Alamar, a 1,150-acre master-planned community with 4,000 home sites in the West Valley.

Roughly 750 homes have sold at Alamar, including 179 sold so far in 2023, said Roger Theis, vice president of development for Brookfield Residential.

Nine homebuilders have 17 model homes open at Alamar. Alamar's active homebuilders include Shea Homes, Capital West Homes, Brightland Homes, David Weekley Homes and Taylor Morrison Home Corp.. The newest builders are William Ryan Homes and Brookfield Residential, which opened its first community at Alamar earlier this year after announcing in July 2022 it was getting into the homebuilding business in Arizona.

So far, about 1,300 lots have been sold to homebuilders, Theis said.

