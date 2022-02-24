Four Valley colleges part of national project to redesign career education

Four schools in the Maricopa County Community College District are partnering with a national nonprofit to develop new ways to provide advanced manufacturing and information technology training.

The collaboration involves East Valley schools Chandler-Gilbert Community College, Mesa Community College, Rio Salado College and Scottsdale Community College. They will work with the Education Design Lab to develop what are called micro-pathways — described as two or more stackable credentials, including a 21st-century skill micro-credential, that are flexibly delivered to be achieved in less than a year and result in a job at or above the local median wage.

The schools are part of the Education Design Lab’s second cohort in the national Community College Growth Engine Fund, which raised $1.2 million to sponsor the Maricopa colleges.

"The Maricopa Community Colleges are best positioned to serve growing workforce needs with skills training and certificates in the Information Technology and Advanced Manufacturing industries of the Phoenix Metropolitan area," MCCCD Interim Chancellor Steven Gonzales said in a statement.

