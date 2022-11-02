Watch Now
Four Seasons in north Scottsdale to sell to Dallas-based REIT

Dallas-based real estate investment trust has agreed to acquire the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North in north Scottsdale for $267.8 million
The Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North in North Scottsdale.
Posted at 10:06 AM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 13:06:28-04

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Braemar Hotels and Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR), a Dallas-based real estate investment trust, has agreed to acquire the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North in north Scottsdale for $267.8 million.

The company, which owns high-end, revenue-producing, hospitality properties across the country, announced in a press release and documents filed with the SEC that it will acquire the 210-room resort, with cash before the end of the year from its current owner Strategic Hotels & Resorts. Braemar put $26.8 million into escrow pending the closing or termination of the purchase agreement.

The Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North is located on 37 acres off East Crescent Moon Drive in Scottsdale. It is close to several outdoor activities and offers views of Pinnacle Peak. Amenities on the property include a 9,000-square-foot spa, multiple restaurants and bars, a bi-level pool, two golf courses, four pickleball courts, and two tennis courts.

