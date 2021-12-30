Former Zoe’s Kitchen locations in Phoenix converted to Cava restaurants

Three former Zoe’s Kitchen locations around the Valley are being converted into a new-to-market Mediterranean restaurant called Cava.

The first Cava restaurant opened earlier this month at 4355 E. Indian School Road, in Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood. On Jan. 28, Cava will open in a former Zoe’s location in north Scottsdale and on Feb. 11, Cava will open another location in Phoenix near 16th Street and Camelback Road.

The Cava Group Inc., based in Washington, D.C., acquired the Zoe’s Kitchen brand in 2018 for $300 million. Now the company has decided to close many of the Zoe’s locations and turn some of them in to Cava locations, which is a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant chain with a focus on healthy food.

Since the acquisition, Cava has heavily trimmed the Zoe's portfolio while growing Cava's footprint. In 2018, there were more than 260 Zoe's locations and now there are less than 140. In the same time, Cava has grown from 66 to more than 160 today.

