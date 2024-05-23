Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Former Tempe Chompie’s could be a new Chick-fil-A

The location would be just east of the ASU campus near Rural Road and University Drive
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Chick-fil-A.jpg
Posted at 9:11 AM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 12:11:24-04

TEMPE, AZ — A new Chick-fil-A location appears to be hatching in Tempe, at the site of a long-time restaurant that closed more than a year ago.

Earlier this month, the Tempe Development Review Commission approved two use permit requests that will allow a proposed Chick-fil-A location to be built at 1160 E. University Drive in Tempe, the former home of Chompie’s.

ABC15 IS HERE TO HELP

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Email us: share@abc15.com

Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Chompie’s, a locally founded deli restaurant, operated in a 5,800-square-foot building at that site for 25 years but its ownership, Kansas-based JRI Hospitality, decided it was time to close the location in November 2022.

The proposals were submitted to the city of Tempe by 4G Development & Consulting, on behalf of Chick-fil-A Inc.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15 Arizona:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo