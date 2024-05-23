Former Tempe Chompie’s could be a new Chick-fil-A

TEMPE, AZ — A new Chick-fil-A location appears to be hatching in Tempe, at the site of a long-time restaurant that closed more than a year ago.

Earlier this month, the Tempe Development Review Commission approved two use permit requests that will allow a proposed Chick-fil-A location to be built at 1160 E. University Drive in Tempe, the former home of Chompie’s.

Chompie’s, a locally founded deli restaurant, operated in a 5,800-square-foot building at that site for 25 years but its ownership, Kansas-based JRI Hospitality, decided it was time to close the location in November 2022.

The proposals were submitted to the city of Tempe by 4G Development & Consulting, on behalf of Chick-fil-A Inc.

