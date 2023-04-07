Former Super Bowl exec to run Phoenix Final Four Host Committee

PHOENIX — Jay Parry, who served as the CEO for the past two Arizona Super Bowl Host Committees, was announced Thursday as the president and CEO of the 2024 Phoenix Men’s Final Four Host Committee.

Parry was selected by the Phoenix Local Organizing Committee for the position and she’ll work closely with the NCAA to execute the 2024 Men’s Final Four, which will be played April 6 and April 8 in 2024 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

"The PLOC unanimously selected Jay for her leadership skills and deep experience in leading mega sporting events,” Tom Sadler, the president and CEO of the Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority and PLOC co-chair, said in a statement. “Jay understands how to bring together a diverse array of community stakeholders – from both the public and private sectors – to support the Men’s Final Four and ensure the maximum return on investment to Arizona.”

Parry played a role with Phoenix landing its first Men’s Final Four in 2017.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.