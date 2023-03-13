Former Smoke Tree Resort in Paradise Valley to be redeveloped into boutique hotel

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — Walton Global is looking to bring a living room feel to guests and surrounding residents at a reimagined Paradise Valley hotel.

Nine months after acquiring the Smoke Tree Resort, the Scottsdale-based real estate investment company is ready to move forward on plans for redeveloping the property. Built in 1954, the shuttered hotel at 7101 E. Lincoln Drive will be demolished to make way for a new 82-room boutique hotel, which will feature a bistro that will be open all day and a dinner-only, fine-dining restaurant. The eating establishments will be brought by Matt Carter, he restaurateur and partner of The Mission, Zinc Bistro and Fat Ox.

The new hotel will be built on top of a new underground parking structure. Other plans for the hotel include a centralized pool and amenity area and five guest casitas with private plunge pools.

“I have lived in Paradise Valley for 15 years. The area deserves to see this once-grand property transformed into an upscale and welcoming resort and culinary experience that reflects the high standards of Paradise Valley, its residents and its visitors. We heard the same thing from the hundreds of residents who attended our two major public events to seek input about what should be done at Smoke Tree,” Matt Keister, executive vice president at Walton Global, said in a statement.

