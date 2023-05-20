Former Scottsdale mayor, SRP president, dies at 93

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — William “Bill” Schrader, a former mayor of Scottsdale and former president of Salt River Project, has died. He was 93.

Schrader, who died on May 17, served as the president of SRP for 12 years, retiring in 2006. But he had served on the nonprofit utility’s board since 1964. Schrader’s father also served on SRP’s boards and councils and his sons also followed the family tradition.

During his tenure at SRP, the utility celebrated its centennial and received numerous awards for outstanding customer service from J.D. Power and Associates, according to SRP.

Much earlier in his career, Schrader served on Scottsdale City Council from 1958-62. He served as mayor from 1962-64.

He received the Points of Light Foundation’s Excellence in Corporate Community Service award in 2001 from then-President George H.W. Bush.

Schrader also at one time served on several other boards including Greater Phoenix Economic Council, the Phoenix Zoo, the Maricopa Community College Foundation and the Friends of the Arizona Archives Advisory Committee.

In 2014, Scottsdale City Council named a pond located southwest of Hayden and Indian School roads after Schrader and his family, the Arizona Republic reported at the time. It was a popular hangout spot before Old Town’s bars and restaurants were built.

Schrader and his late wife Bondena had four children. He also is survived by grandchildren. Details on funeral arrangements are not yet available.

