Former Phoenix Suns' star Mikal Bridges sells Paradise Valley luxury home

Mikal Bridges has sold his Paradise Valley home now that he's no longer with the Phoenix Suns.

Public records show Bridges sold his home at 5639 N. 68th Place for $6.68 million in cash to a Wyoming limited liability company, according to Vizzda LLC real estate database.

The buyer, 5639 68th Place LLC, was represented by Emily Wertz with Walt Danley Local Luxury Christie's International Real Estate.

Bridges had purchased the property for $6.08 million in November 2021 from Lori and Christopher Harder, according to public documents.

