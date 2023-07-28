Former Phoenix Suns owner sells Hilton-branded DoubleTree Resort in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Paradise Valley, which is located near the intersection of Scottsdale and Chaparral Roads in Scottsdale, traded hands earlier this month.
The $115.5 million deal closed on July 21, according to information from real estate database Vizzda.
The 378-room property was sold by Southwest Value Partners, which is a real estate investment firm co-founded by Robert Sarver, the former owner of the Phoenix Suns.
The property was acquired by Jackrabbit PropCo LLC, which is a limited liability company linked to Global Hospitality Investment Group. The firm was founded by Kevin Colket in 2019 and it has offices in Los Angeles, Hong Kong and London.