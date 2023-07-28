Former Phoenix Suns owner sells Hilton-branded DoubleTree Resort in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Paradise Valley, which is located near the intersection of Scottsdale and Chaparral Roads in Scottsdale, traded hands earlier this month.

The $115.5 million deal closed on July 21, according to information from real estate database Vizzda.

The 378-room property was sold by Southwest Value Partners, which is a real estate investment firm co-founded by Robert Sarver, the former owner of the Phoenix Suns.

The property was acquired by Jackrabbit PropCo LLC, which is a limited liability company linked to Global Hospitality Investment Group. The firm was founded by Kevin Colket in 2019 and it has offices in Los Angeles, Hong Kong and London.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.