Former Phoenix penthouse of late Sen. McCain sells for record-breaking price

A 7,000-square-foot penthouse suite originally owned by the late U.S. Sen. John McCain has sold for a record-breaking $6 million.

The seller of the condominium at 2211 E. Camelback Road in Phoenix was Kelly Sands — owner of Chandler-based Kovach Enclosure Systems and founder of Icon Builders — who had paid the McCains $2.63 million for the property in October 2020.

Public records on file with the Maricopa County Assessor's Office show that Sands sold it to the Kucera Family Trust in care of John and Vianne Kucera, which traces to Climatec LLC, a Phoenix air conditioning contractor.

Tim Hundelt, luxury agent with Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty who represented Sands in the transaction, said this deal represents the highest price paid for a resale condominium in Arizona.

When the 12-story condominium project was built in 2006 at 22nd Street and Camelback Road, John and Cindy McCain bought two units from the developer to create a larger space, Hundelt said.

"They took one of the bathrooms and turned it into a wine room," Hundelt said. "They now have a 600-bottle wine room."

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.