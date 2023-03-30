Former Outlets at Anthem shopping center has new name to reflect changing area

ANTHEM, AZ — Craig Realty Group, the owners of the Outlets at Anthem, have changed the name of their long-running shopping center as the area around it changes.

Going forward, the 293,000-square-foot retail development off Interstate 17 and Anthem Way will go by the name Outlets North Phoenix.

At one point, the outdoor shopping center was considered north of the metro Phoenix area and even advertised itself as a place with clean restrooms for travelers going between Phoenix and Flagstaff. But as more and more commercial and residential developments have been built in north Phoenix, including the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc. plant that's under construction, the Anthem area has become part of the Valley sprawl.

“As anyone who lives in the area knows, growth in the north Phoenix area has been tremendous, especially the last five years,” Steve Craig, the property developer and owner of Craig Realty Group, said in a statement.

