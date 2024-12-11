Watch Now
Former MLB players scoop up pair of Phoenix metro luxury properties

Former MVP Josh Donaldson and long-time former Dodger Andre Ethier both recently purchased Valley homes
PHOENIX — Two retired Major League Baseball players have scooped up luxury homes in metro Phoenix.

Joshua A. Donaldson paid $7.85 million for a 7,661-square-foot estate in Scottsdale while Andre Ethier and his wife Maggie Mae Ethier paid $4.2 million for their home in Phoenix.

A third baseman, Donaldson captured the American League’s MVP award in 2015 while playing for the Toronto Blue Jays. His 13-year career ended with his retirement announcement in March.

Meanwhile, Ethier, who retired in 2018 as a right fielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers, now is the owner of a 4,473-square-foot home in Phoenix, where he was born and raised.

