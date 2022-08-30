Watch Now
Former major league pitcher behind proposed 2,800-acre community in north Buckeye

Yet another massive residential community is being proposed in the West Valley, with nearly 10,000 homes.
Posted at 9:19 AM, Aug 30, 2022
A former Major League Baseball pitcher is proposing a 2,810-acre master-planned community in north Buckeye.

Larry Yount, president and owner of Scottsdale-based LKY Development Inc., confirmed to the Business Journal that he is scheduled to present his proposal to Buckeye's planning and zoning department in September.

"We would like to avoid any comments until we get through the process," he said.

Formerly known as Spurlock Ranch, the vacant land sits southwest of the southwest corner of Patton Road and 243rd Avenue in north Buckeye, northwest of White Tank Regional Park, according to documents on file with Vizzda LLC real estate database.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

