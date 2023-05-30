Former Fiesta Bowl executive to take over as CEO of USA Pickleball

After leading Arizona's top college football bowl game, Mike Nealy will oversee one of the fastest-growing sports in the country.

Nealy has been named CEO of USA Pickleball — the governing body of the sport. He steps into the role on June 15, he said.

Nealy found out about the job through a headhunter after USA Pickleball posted the job in February. His interest was piqued and that only developed after learning more about the job. A big plus was that Nealy didn't have to relocate as USA Pickleball's headquarters are based in Surprise.

Nealy succeeds Stu Upton, who had announced in January that he would step down since leading the organization since December 2020.

