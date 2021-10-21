Watch
NewsBusiness

Actions

Former East Valley Gold’s Gym to transform into indoor pickleball center

items.[0].image.alt
Google maps
This former Gold's Gym location in Chandler is being turned into Pickleball Kingdom, an indoor pickleball facility.
Chandler Gold's Gym Pickleball joint
Posted at 8:54 AM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 11:54:14-04

CHANDLER, AZ — Pickleball is one of the most popular and fastest growing sports in the country, and a Valley entrepreneur is taking the mostly outdoor game inside.

Mike Rodrigues, who is also the co-founder of Chandler-based True North Energies, started a new company called Pickleball Kingdom LLC and is working to open the nation’s largest indoor pickleball facility.

Pickleball Kingdom recently entered into a long-term lease for a former Gold’s Gym location in Chandler at the Chandler Sunset Plaza shopping center on the northeast corner of Ray and Rural roads. The plan is to turn the big-box gym into 16 indoor pickleball courts.

Pickleball Kingdom was represented by Dan Smith of Arizona Elite Commercial on the lease negotiations and the landlord was represented by Nick Dedona of Phoenix Commercial Advisors

Expected to open in the first quarter of 2022, Pickleball Kingdom will be air conditioned, with locker rooms, a lounge, pro shop and snack bar with beer and wine.

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV