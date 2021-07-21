Former D-backs player’s poke restaurant set for national expansion

Former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Todd Stottlemyre is ready for his Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant chain to go national.

Koibito Poké – which Stottlemyre’s private equity group bought, rebranded and renamed in 2019 – just opened its newest location in Scottsdale’s Gainey Ranch area.

The location at the Shops at Gainey Village at 8877 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale will serve as the model for future franchise locations, the company said in an announcement. The new design lets employees move around the kitchen easier and offers customers a more open floor plan, large floor-to-ceiling windows and both indoor and outdoor dining areas.

While only four locations are open right now in the Valley, Koibito Poké “is anticipating expansion over the next 12 months into a dozen new markets,” the company said.

