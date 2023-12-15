Former Coors distributor sells downtown Phoenix land near Chase Field

Arthur L. Pearce, whose well-known Valley family had operated Pearce Beverage Co. as a distributor for Coors beer for decades, recently sold 2.57 acres of land near the Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field in downtown Phoenix.

The buyers had previously owned two properties on the south side of Lincoln Street that were purchased by Matt Ishbia, owner of the Phoenix Suns, said Jim Schaller, owner of Schaller Real Estate LLC.

Mark V. Dye and Eric Steven Ansel were part of a group that sold a cluster of properties, including Lincoln Union at 425 E. Lincoln St., for $38.63 million, according to Tempe-based real estate database Vizzda LLC. The Suns ownership group is planning to turn the parcels into a new office headquarters and a state-of-the-art practice facility for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury.

Dye and Ansel then paid $17.3 million in cash for the 2.57-acre parcel where Ansel had been operating a parking lot, said Schaller, who negotiated the sale.

Read more at the Business Journal.