Former Buckeye city official takes private sector job

BUCKEYE, AZ — James Shano, formerly the deputy city manager for the city of Buckeye, is moving over to the private sector with a new job in the Phoenix office of LJA Engineering.

Shano has been named LJA Engineering's director of engineering, and will lead the firm’s engineering operations for public and private clients. He will also focus on growing the firm's public works and infrastructure business. LJA Engineering is headquartered in Houston.

Prior to joining LJA, Shano held several city government jobs, working in economic development, water resources, finance, public works, engineering and other areas. He has more than 25 years of managerial and operational experience in the public and private sectors of land development and government relations.

Shano had worked at the city of Buckeye since 2018.

