Former Arizona Cardinal Larry Fitzgerald inks new endorsement deal with Bell Bank

Former Arizona Cardinal Larry Fitzgerald has signed a new endorsement deal with Fargo, North Dakota-based Bell Bank to appear in advertising and meet-and-greet events on behalf of the financial institution.

Fitzgerald joins the bank’s stable of celebrity endorsers, which it calls Bell Bank Champions, including actor Josh Duhamel, chef Gavin Kaysen and other current and former professional athletes.

“I’m very proud to partner with Bell Bank because we share the same belief and passion for giving back to our communities,” Fitzgerald said in a statement. “I believe that through our partnership we will be able to support many local organizations that truly impact people’s lives in a meaningful way.”

Fitzgerald last suited up for the Cardinals in 2020 and he has since been involved with other business deals and community work through the Larry Fitzgerald Foundation. He recently invested in the forthcoming Global Ambassador hotel in Phoenix, San Francisco-based startup Turo and he bought a stake in the Phoenix Suns.

