Former Air Force colonel tapped as provost at Grand Canyon University

PHOENIX — After serving eight years as dean of Grand Canyon University's Colangelo College of Business, Randy Gibb has been promoted to provost at the nonprofit Christian university.

A former Air Force colonel and command pilot who also held academic leadership roles at the U.S. Air Force Academy and Arizona State University, Gibb has more than tripled GCU's business school campus enrollment from 1,900 to more than 6,000.

He will replace Hank Radda, who is retiring July 15 after serving 12 years as GCU's chief academic officer. He plans to retire to his 5-acre ranch in Rio Verde, where he plans to take care of the horses while Tania his wife continues her role as a member of GCU's online full-time faculty, according to GCU.

At the same time, Jennifer Lech has been promoted from executive vice president of academic affairs and university registrar to vice provost. She has been with GCU since 2004.

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.