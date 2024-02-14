Ford becomes title sponsor for Phoenix-area LPGA Tour event

GILBERT, AZ — Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) and the LPGA Tour announced Feb. 13 that the automaker has signed on to be the title sponsor for the professional women’s golf event in the Phoenix-area.

The newly named tournament stop will be known in 2024 as the Ford Championship presented by KCC. KCC is a Korean company that produces construction materials, paints and advanced materials. The event will be held at the Seville Golf and Country Club in Gilbert from March 28 to March 31.

The LPGA said 144 golfers will participate in the Ford Championship and the purse will be $2 million.

“We’re super grateful for Ford’s support, and to have a global brand like Ford in the LPGA family is really important for us,” LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan told the Business Journal. “That's the direction that we're going, to have these big companies that really see the importance of women’s sports and see the importance that it can play, not only for our golfers, but for the world and for young girls and to inspire them.”

