For one day, Phoenix Sky Harbor was the busiest airport in the world

PHOENIX — Phoenix officials believe Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport was the busiest airport in the entire world the day after Super Bowl LVII.

While the airport, its airlines and the U.S. Department of Transportation have not done a full accounting of that day, an initial report issued Thursday showed that more than 200,000 people traveled through Sky Harbor on Feb. 13, the day following Super Bowl LVII, which was played in Glendale at State Farm Stadium. Even though the specific numbers aren’t in yet, city officials said that this will mark the busiest single day in Sky Harbor’s history.

Super Bowl, and on Feb. 13 there were a total of 1,691 takeoffs and landings at Sky Harbor, which a was 40% increase from the average 1,200 on a normal day.

In total, TSA screened 90,244 total passengers – including commercial, charter and private flights – on Monday Feb. 13, which was the most in the entire nation.

