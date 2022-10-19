Footprint becomes official partner for Super Bowl in Arizona

GLENDALE, AZ — The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee has announced Gilbert-based Footprint as the official "green" partner for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale.

Footprint, which has been on a mission to create a healthier planet by eliminating single-use plastics, will provide plant-based fiber products, such as plates, cups and utensils, as well as create educational opportunities to learn about the importance of eliminating single-use plastics at events in the months leading up to the Super Bowl.

“Partnering with the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee will showcase the state as a hub for innovation and how events like the Super Bowl can be done with sustainability at the forefront,” Troy Swope, Footprint's CEO and co-founder said in a statement. “The Super Bowl and adjacent events will put our company on the international stage to show what’s possible beyond single-use plastics and give fans the opportunity to experience Footprint’s eco-friendly, plant-based products — demonstrating that people don’t have to sacrifice the environment to enjoy sporting and entertainment events.”

Photo: Parry Credit: Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal

Caption: Jay Parry, host committee president & CEO of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee.