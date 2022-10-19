Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Footprint becomes official partner for Super Bowl in Arizona

Footprint will be the official "green" partner for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale.
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Parry.jpg
Posted at 9:06 AM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 12:18:02-04

GLENDALE, AZ — The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee has announced Gilbert-based Footprint as the official "green" partner for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale.

Footprint, which has been on a mission to create a healthier planet by eliminating single-use plastics, will provide plant-based fiber products, such as plates, cups and utensils, as well as create educational opportunities to learn about the importance of eliminating single-use plastics at events in the months leading up to the Super Bowl.

“Partnering with the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee will showcase the state as a hub for innovation and how events like the Super Bowl can be done with sustainability at the forefront,” Troy Swope, Footprint's CEO and co-founder said in a statement. “The Super Bowl and adjacent events will put our company on the international stage to show what’s possible beyond single-use plastics and give fans the opportunity to experience Footprint’s eco-friendly, plant-based products — demonstrating that people don’t have to sacrifice the environment to enjoy sporting and entertainment events.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Photo: Parry Credit: Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal

Caption: Jay Parry, host committee president & CEO of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!