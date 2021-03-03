Menu

Watch
NewsBusiness

Actions

Foot traffic at Fry's, other Kroger-owned stores takes a dive, study shows

items.[0].image.alt
Heidi Donat (aka StellarD)
frysfooddrug.jpg
Posted at 10:26 AM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 12:26:35-05

Customer traffic at grocery stores operated by Kroger Co. fell sharply in January compared with a year ago, but it has started to rebound a bit.

Cincinnati-based Kroger, the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets, saw customer foot traffic fall 5.3% in January, according to foot traffic analytics firm Placer.ai. Kroger operates Fry's Food Store outlets in Arizona.

Kroger’s visits declined the first week in February too, falling 1.3%, according to Placer.ai. But those visits climbed 0.3% in February’s second week.

That rebound could point to a positive 2021 for Kroger, a Placer.ai executive said.

Read more from the Phoenix Business Journal.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV