Foot traffic at Fry's, other Kroger-owned stores takes a dive, study shows

Customer traffic at grocery stores operated by Kroger Co. fell sharply in January compared with a year ago, but it has started to rebound a bit.

Cincinnati-based Kroger, the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets, saw customer foot traffic fall 5.3% in January, according to foot traffic analytics firm Placer.ai. Kroger operates Fry's Food Store outlets in Arizona.

Kroger’s visits declined the first week in February too, falling 1.3%, according to Placer.ai. But those visits climbed 0.3% in February’s second week.

That rebound could point to a positive 2021 for Kroger, a Placer.ai executive said.

