Following years of pushback, renovations to start on the Biltmore Golf Club

PHOENIX — After years of debate, the Biltmore Golf Club is finally going to be renovated, but not to the full extent that its owners originally wanted.

JDM Partners, the owner of the central Phoenix, 36-hole golf club in the ritzy Biltmore neighborhood, announced this week that construction is set to start this month.

Originally the plan was to renovate everything, construct new buildings including a 6,000-square-foot pavilion so the course could hold more non-golf-related events. But that faced major pushback from some of the nearby homeowners.

JDM principal and former Phoenix Suns owner Jerry Colangelo and Richard Arroyo, the leader of the homeowners group, went back and forth publicly dating back to 2020 – they even penned opposing op-eds in the Business Journal – and in 2021 the Phoenix Board of Adjustment, sided against Colangelo and JDM.

“This has not been the most pleasant journey — especially when the attacks became personal,” Colangelo told the Business Journal Thursday. “It would have been nice to take the project from A to Z in one scoop, but now it is time to take the next best road and do it in phases.”

