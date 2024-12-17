Florida company opens aerospace packaging plant in Chandler

A Florida-based company that makes custom protection packaging for the aerospace, defense and electronics industries has opened a new manufacturing facility in Chandler.

3D Barrier Bags Inc. began production Dec. 9 at its 22,000-square-foot manufacturing plant at the Chandler Airport Business Park at 1950 E. Queen Creek Road. The company makes custom, high-performance moisture barrier bags designed to protect machinery and equipment from corrosion during storage and transportation.

The company's new Chandler facility will serve as a “key operational hub” intended to meet growing product demand from the aerospace, automotive, defense and electronics industries, while providing shorter lead times for its West Coast clients.

