Five-star hotel, condos and more proposed for redevelopment of former CrackerJax amusement park

The site proposal was submitted to Scottsdale in late May
Posted at 9:01 AM, Jul 07, 2023
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A year after the CrackerJax amusement park closed down in north Scottsdale, a conceptual site plan to redevelop the park has been submitted to the city.

Billionaire George Kurtz, the co-founder and CEO of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, and one of the wealthiest people in Arizona, acquired the nearly 28 acres last spring for $55.5 million. At the time of the purchase, Kurtz said he wanted to create "a transformational, sustainable mixed-use campus as a catalyst to attract top innovators, technology entrepreneurs, knowledge workers, and venture capitalists to accelerate Scottsdale’s growing technology cluster.”

According to a site plan submitted in late May for the former amusement park at 16001 N. Scottsdale Road, the proposed two-million-square-foot project will be "The Parque." The proposed plans will bring an estimated $1 billion of reinvestment into the site, according to the development team for The Parque.

