First phase of South Pier at Tempe Town Lake mixed-use project breaks ground

TEMPE, AZ — The skyline across the Tempe Town Lake waterfront will see new additions in the coming years.

South Pier Tempe Holdings LLC, an entity of Washington state-based McBride-Cohen Management, recently broke ground on the first phase of a multibillion-dollar master-plan development along the lake. The first phase will include three apartment towers totaling 724 units and 26,000 square feet of retail on 3.3 acres and located along Vista Del Lago Drive.

"Imagine waterfront living right here in the desert,” said Loren McBride Cohen, owner and developer of South Pier Tempe Holdings, in a statement. “It’s no longer just a dream. There have been numerous attempts by others in the past to develop this incredible site. With this first project, we will jump-start the delivery of a world-class waterfront destination.”

The three towers will be completed in the next 42 months with the towers completing construction on staggered schedules. Cohen expects the first occupancies to take place by the end of 2025.

