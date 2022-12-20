Final phase of Phoenix Sky Harbor's monorail train system to open

PHOENIX — The final stage of the PHX Sky Train has been completed and will open later this week to the public.

The monorail train system that connects the terminals of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to its parking lots and public transit stops now has been extended to a new station in Phoenix at 24th Street and Buckeye Road and to the Sky Harbor Rental Car Station.

The project cost $745 million to complete. It was funded with rental car customer facility charges and airline passenger facility charges. Phoenix boasts that no tax dollars were used for the completion of the final phase of the Sky Train.

The project not only connects the airport from the west, it will free up space on the roads around the freeway by eliminating the need for buses and shuttles to the rental car facility.

