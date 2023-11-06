Film production hub gets initial green light from Maricopa County

A proposed film production hub in metro Phoenix has cleared the first hurdle needed to move forward — and is also expected to represent a more than $1 billion investment if fully built out.

The Maricopa County Planning and Zoning Commission on Nov. 2 recommended approval for rezoning 320 acres for the Desert Studios Complex in a consent agenda vote without discussion.

At full build-out, the project could bring a maximum of 56 studios each totaling about 40,000 square feet with supporting facilities including offices, theaters, warehouses and more. Each studio would include two soundstages.

It will also boost job growth in the area, according to Randy Pullen, who is one of the managing directors of the project, as well as a former chairman of the Arizona Republican Party.

