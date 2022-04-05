Fiesta Bowl organization names new board chair, chair-elect

PHOENIX — The Fiesta Bowl organization has a new board chair as it prepares for this year’s college football playoff semifinal in Glendale.

Randal Norton, who joined the nonprofit organization’s board of directors in 2015, will be board chair for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons. He has been a Fiesta Bowl Yellow Jacket Committee member for 20 years.

Norton will be at the helm when the Playstation Fiesta Bowl semifinal playoff game is held at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 31. The organization also oversees the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl to be played at Chase Field though that date has not yet been finalized.

He served as board chair-elect and on the Fiesta Bowl’s executive committee for the past two seasons.

