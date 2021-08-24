Watch
Fiesta Bowl lands first college bowl game sports betting partner

Fiesta Bowl
Posted at 8:56 AM, Aug 24, 2021
The Fiesta Bowl Organization, which oversees both the Fiesta Bowl and the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, has partnered with Caesars Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CZR) for the first-ever sports betting and fantasy gaming sponsorship for a college football bowl game.

Under the agreement of the partnership, which was announced Monday, Caesars will host new VIP fan lounges within State Farm Stadium for the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl and in Chase Field for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. The gaming company will also become the title partner of the Fiesta Bowl pregame parties and be a presenting partner for the annual Arizona Bank & Trust Fiesta Bowl Kickoff Luncheon on Aug. 24.

The PlayStation Fiesta Bowl is set for State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Jan. 1 and the Guaranteed Rate Bowl will be played on Dec. 28 in downtown Phoenix at Chase Field.

