Fiesta Bowl books Vrbo as new title sponsor

GLENDALE, AZ — Vacation rental online marketplace Vrbo has signed on to replace Playstation as the title sponsor for the Fiesta Bowl.

The new multiyear partnership, which was revealed Monday, will give Vrbo, an Austin, Texas-based subsidiary of Expedia Group Inc., exclusive naming rights to the rebranded Vrbo Fiesta Bowl starting in 2022. The deal also includes fan activations, digital and social media, content, in-stadium exposure and inclusion at other year-round Fiesta Bowl organization events.

Additionally, Vrbo ads will be televised throughout the college football season on ESPN.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but the Sports Business Journal has reported that individual naming rights deals for New Year's top six bowl games — the Rose, Sugar, Orange, Cotton, Peach, and Fiesta Bowls — can go for more than $20 million.

