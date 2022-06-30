Fewer flights keep Sky Harbor Airport from passing pre-pandemic passenger levels

PHOENIX — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport continues to hover around pre-pandemic monthly total passenger numbers, but headwinds in the commercial aviation industry continue to blow.

In May, Sky Harbor’s total passenger count was about 97% of what it was in May 2019, according to a June 29 report from the Phoenix Aviation Department.

The region’s primary airport recorded 3,833,518 total passengers who either flew into or out of Sky Harbor during May. When compared to May 2019, passenger traffic was down 3% or just over 117,000 passengers.

While still below pre-pandemic levels, Sky Harbor continues to outperform 2021. May passenger numbers were up 8.1% from the more than 3.5 million Sky Harbor recorded a year ago.

