Fender could hire 100 at new co-headquarters in reimagined North Phoenix mall

Hollywood-based Fender Musical Instruments Corp. is planning to leave its Scottsdale corporate co-headquarters for a new build-to-suit office campus at the former Paradise Valley Mall in Phoenix.

Known as one of the world's biggest guitar brands, Fender plans to move into a nearly 90,000-square-foot office space at the former mall site, now called PV, and bring new jobs to Phoenix.

It will move out of its current corporate headquarters located just 10 miles northeast of the PV mall site at 17600 N. Perimeter Drive off of Loop 101 and Princess Drive.

The new corporate headquarters for Fender is set to accommodate the company's existing Arizona workforce of 200 people as well as 100 new employees it plans to hire, according to city of Phoenix documents.

