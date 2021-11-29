Feeling lucky? Your next fortune cookie may come with an Arizona university ad

Takeout customers in Arizona may have some encouraging words brought to them by Northern Arizona University in their future.

Messages urging diners to check out programs at the state university in Flagstaff will be stuffed into millions of fortune cookies under a deal that makes NAU the exclusive Arizona college partner of marketing company OpenFortune.

OpenFortune, which is based in New York, distributes more than a billion fortune cookies to more than 21,000 restaurants and delivery bags across the country.

The agreement means millions of diners at restaurants or getting takeout in Arizona will crack open their fortune cookies and find on the back side of their fortunes some words about NAU along with a QR code they can scan with their phones.

Diners will see messages such as “Your next step forward will have a lasting impact,” “Your opportunities are endless” or “You are in control of your destiny.” The QR codes take them to more information about online and in-person programs at the university.

