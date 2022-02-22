Watch
NewsBusiness

Actions

Fastest-growing city looks to designate 2,650 acres for industrial growth in Phoenix metro

items.[0].image.alt
Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal
Buckeye, which has historically been made up of agricultural and dairy farms, is looking to transform thousands of acres around State Route 85 into industrial growth like Loop 303.
Buckeye field.jpg
Posted at 9:07 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 11:07:00-05

The city of Buckeye is starting the process to designate thousands of additional acres for industrial growth along what it hopes will become another major employment and transportation corridor in the West Valley.

The fastest-growing municipality in the U.S. has introduced plans to redesignate nearly 2,650 acres along State Route 85 for employment, which could include mostly warehouse, manufacturing and business park facilities, city documents said.

Buckeye plans to discuss a major general plan amendment at its Feb. 22 planning commission meeting to redesignate 530 acres from business commerce and 2,118 acres from neighborhood to employment uses, which will also be redefined through the application.

Maps of the proposed changes show the overall industrial area would be located between Broadway and Hazen roads and Bruner and Rooks roads south of Interstate 10. If approved, the 2,650 acres will be added to an existing employment corridor that is slated for projects such as KORE Power’s 1 million-square-foot manufacturing facility and other speculative industrial buildings.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV