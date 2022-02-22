Fastest-growing city looks to designate 2,650 acres for industrial growth in Phoenix metro

The city of Buckeye is starting the process to designate thousands of additional acres for industrial growth along what it hopes will become another major employment and transportation corridor in the West Valley.

The fastest-growing municipality in the U.S. has introduced plans to redesignate nearly 2,650 acres along State Route 85 for employment, which could include mostly warehouse, manufacturing and business park facilities, city documents said.

Buckeye plans to discuss a major general plan amendment at its Feb. 22 planning commission meeting to redesignate 530 acres from business commerce and 2,118 acres from neighborhood to employment uses, which will also be redefined through the application.

Maps of the proposed changes show the overall industrial area would be located between Broadway and Hazen roads and Bruner and Rooks roads south of Interstate 10. If approved, the 2,650 acres will be added to an existing employment corridor that is slated for projects such as KORE Power’s 1 million-square-foot manufacturing facility and other speculative industrial buildings.

