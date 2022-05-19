Fast-growing Valley chain Hash Kitchen gets new look ahead of expansion

Ahead of its larger expansion efforts, Valley-brunch concept Hash Kitchen is getting a whole new look.

The restaurant chain, which has five locations with new ones opening in Peoria and Gilbert later this year, recently received a major investment from private equity group Savory Fund to help grow the brand nationally.

While keeping everything that made it popular – DJ booth, Bloody Mary bar, disco balls and wild wall art – Hash Kitchen will be getting an updated design. The chain, along with Savory Fund, has hired Dallas-based architecture and design firm Harrison to bring the next generation of Hash Kitchen concepts to life.

The Gilbert and Peoria locations will be the first to incorporate the new designs.

